Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport Career Milestone [Image 2 of 4]

    NUWC Division Newport Career Milestone

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Photo by Nancy Knott 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Static graphic to promote a Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport news story created on July 3, 2023. Graphic highlights a career milestone retirement of an employee with 45 years of service to prompt the viewer to seek out the full story. This is a regular feature that honors longtime careers and retirements at the command. (U.S. Navy graphic by Nancy Knott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8211567
    VIRIN: 230703-N-LV582-9988
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 488.53 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport Career Milestone [Image 4 of 4], by Nancy Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corporate Research and Information Center graphic
    NUWC Division Newport Career Milestone
    Portal News: Street names honor historic inventors
    Undersea Technology Apprentice Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    photo illustration
    NUWC Division Newport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT