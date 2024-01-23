Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Portal News: Street names honor historic inventors [Image 3 of 4]

    Portal News: Street names honor historic inventors

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Nancy Knott 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Graphic collage to promote Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Portal News story on Aug. 17, 2023. The collage highlights the command’s 154-year history and current street names that honor notable contributors to undersea warfare technologies developed by the command. (U.S. Navy graphic by Nancy Knott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8211568
    VIRIN: 230817-N-LV582-1600
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 652.13 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portal News: Street names honor historic inventors [Image 4 of 4], by Nancy Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corporate Research and Information Center graphic
    NUWC Division Newport Career Milestone
    Portal News: Street names honor historic inventors
    Undersea Technology Apprentice Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT