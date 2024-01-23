Graphic collage to promote Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Portal News story on Aug. 17, 2023. The collage highlights the command’s 154-year history and current street names that honor notable contributors to undersea warfare technologies developed by the command. (U.S. Navy graphic by Nancy Knott)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 09:47
|Photo ID:
|8211568
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-LV582-1600
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|652.13 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Portal News: Street names honor historic inventors [Image 4 of 4], by Nancy Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT