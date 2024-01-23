NEC2030 highlights Rey's visit

U.S. Army Sgt. George Winters, Scalable Network Node team member, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, demonstrates equipment capabilities for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeth B. Rey, Director, Network Cross-Functional Team, Army Futures Command, during the general's visit with 2d Theater Signal Brigade members January 22, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Major General Rey also received organizational mission briefs and updates from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership, staff and battalions regarding the structure of the Network Enterprise Center of 2030. (U.S. Army photo Candy Knight)

