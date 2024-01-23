NEC2030 highlights Rey's visit

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeth B. Rey, Director, Network Cross-Functional Team, Army Futures Command, poses for a group photo with members of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, January 22, 2024 at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Brigade members demonstrated various signal capabilities and equipment during the general's visit. Major General Rey also received organizational mission briefs and updates from 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership, staff and battalions regarding the structure of the Network Enterprise Center of 2030. (U.S. Army photo Candy Knight)

