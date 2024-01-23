Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEC2030 highlights Rey's visit [Image 3 of 9]

    NEC2030 highlights Rey's visit

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeth B. Rey, Director, Network Cross-Functional Team, Army Futures Command, presents a 'Coin of Excellence' to U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian Lopez, Executive Officer, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, in recognition of Lopez's efforts in organizing the general's visit to the 2d Theater Signal Brigade. (U.S. Army photo Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
