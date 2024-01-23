Building A Better Jungle Soldier: 25th ID Hosts Jungle Environment Working Group

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Claudia Mahoney, a field artillery officer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, examines a Marine Corps tropical combat boot during a Jungle Environment Leadership Working Group, Jan. 22, 2024, Honolulu, Hawaii. The working group was held for jungle-affiliated military leaders to speak about establishing a priority list of material modernization efforts and acquisition strategies for Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) and protection specific to the jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)

