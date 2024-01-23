Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building A Better Jungle Soldier: 25th ID Hosts Jungle Environment Working Group [Image 4 of 4]

    Building A Better Jungle Soldier: 25th ID Hosts Jungle Environment Working Group

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Claudia Mahoney, a field artillery officer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, examines a Marine Corps tropical combat boot during a Jungle Environment Leadership Working Group, Jan. 22, 2024, Honolulu, Hawaii. The working group was held for jungle-affiliated military leaders to speak about establishing a priority list of material modernization efforts and acquisition strategies for Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) and protection specific to the jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)

