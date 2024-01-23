U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie, the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii command sergeant major, speaks about innovation of military uniforms and equipment during a Jungle Environment Leadership Working Group, Jan. 22, 2024, Honolulu, Hawaii. The working group was held for jungle-affiliated military leaders to speak about establishing a priority list of material modernization efforts and acquisition strategies for Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) and protection specific to the jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8210897
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-QT274-1013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.49 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building A Better Jungle Soldier: 25th ID Hosts Jungle Environment Working Group [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
