Building A Better Jungle Soldier: 25th ID Hosts Jungle Environment Working Group

25th Infantry Division U.S. Army Soldiers, Security Force Division U.S. Air Force Airmen, Project Manager Soldier Survivability and the Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier representatives attend a Jungle Environment Leadership Working Group, Jan. 22, 2024, Honolulu, Hawaii. The working group was held for jungle-affiliated military leaders to speak about establishing a priority list of material modernization efforts and acquisition strategies for Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE) and protection specific to the jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)

