168th Wing Rising 6 helping Interior Alaska

The 168th Wing Rising 6 organization held a gift and donation drive for the Nonprofit Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living as part of a wing-wide drive throughout the 168th Wing. The idea started with Rising 6, the enlisted Airman organization, wanting to give back to their community. The 168th Wing donated over 1600 items, including hygiene products, toys, clothing, shoes, baby items, formula, and non-perishable food. (Courtesy Photo)

