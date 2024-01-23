Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Wing Rising 6 helping Interior Alaska [Image 3 of 7]

    168th Wing Rising 6 helping Interior Alaska

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Tiffany Colburn of the 168th Force Support Squadron glances at a book donated while organizing donations and gifts for the Nonprofit Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living as part of a wing-wide drive throughout the 168th Wing. The idea started with Rising 6, the enlisted Airman organization, wanting to give back to their community. The 168th Wing donated over 1600 items, including hygiene products, toys, clothing, shoes, baby items, formula, and non-perishable food. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

