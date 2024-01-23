Staff Sgt. Amberylynn Cristostomo left, and Tech Sgt. Tiffany Colburn of the 168th Force Support Squadron organize donations and gifts for the Nonprofit Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living as part of a wing-wide drive throughout the 168th Wing. The idea started with Rising 6, the enlisted Airman organization, wanting to give back to their community. The 168th Wing donated over 1600 items, including hygiene products, toys, clothing, shoes, baby items, formula, and non-perishable food. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 17:56
|Photo ID:
|8210614
|VIRIN:
|231214-Z-UF872-1040
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|13.03 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
168th Wing Rising 6 helping Interior Alaska
