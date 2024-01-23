U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Guy Lupica, a loadmaster assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, smiles for a photo during a flight Jan. 24, 2024, in the third seat of a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, flying to Savannah, Georgia. This signifies the inaugural flight for the Georgia Air National Guard in tail number 5975, introducing the newest C-130J Super Hercules into service with the 165th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 15:48
|Photo ID:
|8210297
|VIRIN:
|240124-Z-PJ280-1024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS
