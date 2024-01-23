Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin [Image 14 of 15]

    165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Zeigler, a loadmaster assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, has a portrait taken during a flight Jan. 24, 2024, in a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, flying to Savannah, Georgia. This signifies the inaugural flight for the Georgia Air National Guard in tail number 5975, introducing the newest C-130J Super Hercules into service with the 165th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 15:48
    Photo ID: 8210296
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-PJ280-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130J Super Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing

