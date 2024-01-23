165th Airlift Wing flies its 1st C-130J Super Hercules to Savannah from Lockheed Martin

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christopher Zeigler, a loadmaster assigned to the 158th Airlift Squadron, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard, smiles for a photo during a flight Jan. 24, 2024, in a C-130J-30 Super Hercules, flying to Savannah, Georgia. This signifies the inaugural flight for the Georgia Air National Guard in tail number 5975, introducing the newest C-130J Super Hercules into service with the 165th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

