Makin Island Soccer Team

Electrician’s Mate Fireman Yordy Arreola, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), dribbles the ball during a soccer game for Surface Line Week, Oct. 5, 2023 on Naval Base San Diego. Surface Line Week is a two week competition that highlights professional and athletic skills while enhancing Surface Warfare culture, connectedness, and team building among the surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

