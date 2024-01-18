Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Soccer Team [Image 3 of 4]

    Makin Island Soccer Team

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Fireman Kaden Banning, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), dribbles the ball during a soccer game for Surface Line Week, Oct. 5, 2023 on Naval Base San Diego. Surface Line Week is a two week competition that highlights professional and athletic skills while enhancing Surface Warfare culture, connectedness, and team building among the surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8209892
    VIRIN: 231005-N-EI127-1230
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 981.79 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Makin Island Soccer Team [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

