USS Makin Island Sports Teams Triumph in MWR League

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO - Navigating the courts, seas, and fields, amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) basketball and soccer teams have continued to maintain their recent winning streak.

Makin Island Sailors play in the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) league, which incorporates all types of commands and duty stations in San Diego, Calif.

“Rank does not exist on the field,” said Lt. j.g. Brandon Garcia, 1st Division Divisional Officer, and coach of the Makin Island soccer team. “The only focus that the players carry is their sense of comradery and pride in their command.”

The league encourages the forging of connections amongst naval vessels that extend beyond the court and field. These athletic endeavors not only showcase physical excellence, but play a role in enhancing communication among team members.

As Sailors compete in matches, they have the opportunity to develop a language of teamwork, relying on their own form of cues and unique method of coordination. Makin Island demonstrated this in the basketball team’s most recent skirmish match against Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). The two teams agreed to a best-of-three match with Makin Island winning the first game and Roosevelt winning the second. In the last match, Roosevelt was up by two points when Makin Island made a timeout call to come up with a game winning play with five seconds left on the clock. Player Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Daviaire White decided their best option would be to attempt a half-court shot.

“We didn’t have a set play after the timeout, so all I was thinking was I have to make sure I get the best shot possible,” said White. “As soon as I made the shot, I remember everyone yelling and getting picked up by my teammates.”

As soon as play resumed, White made a dash to center court, took the shot, and sank the ball, bringing the team back up by one point with only one second left on the clock. He had secured the win over Roosevelt, taking the tournament.

“I felt beyond happy that we grinded it out for a win,” said White. “Everyone played their role so well and brought the motivation that gave us momentum.”

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kim Malate, coach of Makin Island’s basketball team stated, “The lessons learned on the basketball court and soccer field become valuable tools in navigating the complex life as a service member, where clear communication is crucial for success.”

Whether it’s a buzzer-beating shot on the basketball court or a winning goal on the soccer field, Makin Island’s teams consistently represent the command with pride. Their achievements reflect the entire command and community, beyond their ranks or titles.

Through these MWR sponsored events; Sailors can exercise effective communication, the value of recreation, and work to inspire the Sailors of the future. The Makin Island sports teams are now anticipating the start of summer games and tournaments.

Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 13:22 Story ID: 462732 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Makin Island Sports Teams Triumph in MWR League, by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.