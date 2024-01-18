Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set [Image 2 of 2]

    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Raphael Scharf, a support operations transportation specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, poses for a photo in front of an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Scharf said at AFSBn-Germany, a strong emphasis on tackling the root causes and the effects of stress is important to the leadership and the entire team. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    This work, Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set
    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany&rsquo;s mission set

