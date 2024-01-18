Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set [Image 1 of 2]

    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Raphael Scharf, a support operations transportation specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, (left) poses for a photo with a Soldier in front of an M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer from the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany. Scharf, who is a certified social worker and did his university thesis on how stress effects Soldiers, said the Army must focus on both its people and its mission to be successful. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 07:08
    Photo ID: 8209490
    VIRIN: 240125-A-SM279-4883
    Resolution: 2778x1748
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    This work, Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany’s mission set [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stress recognition, management important part of AFSBn-Germany&rsquo;s mission set

