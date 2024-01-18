Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves ‘Murder Mystery’ [Image 2 of 2]

    GUAM

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Members of the Guam National Guard’s 94th Civil Support Team survey a “contaminated building” during a training exercise at Fort Juan Muna, Jan. 17, 2024. The CST stands-by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) incidents under the direction of the adjutant general and governor. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    This work, Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves ‘Murder Mystery’ [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    CBRNE
    Civil Support Team
    CBRN
    National Guard

