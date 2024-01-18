Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves ‘Murder Mystery’

Members of the Guam National Guard’s 94th Civil Support Team survey a “contaminated building” during a training exercise at Fort Juan Muna, Jan. 17, 2024. The CST stands-by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) incidents under the direction of the adjutant general and governor. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

