Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves ‘Murder Mystery’

Photo By Mark Scott | Members of the Guam National Guard’s 94th Civil Support Team survey a...... read more read more Photo By Mark Scott | Members of the Guam National Guard’s 94th Civil Support Team survey a “contaminated building” during a training exercise at Fort Juan Muna, Jan. 17, 2024. The CST stands-by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) incidents under the direction of the adjutant general and governor. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott) see less | View Image Page

DEDEDO, Guam (Jan. 17, 2024) – Popcorn, Ho-Hos, and mini-donuts litter the floor during an exercise at the Guam National Guard’s Fort Juan Muna. Such a mess is not common for a military base, but this is not a common day.



Today, the 94th Civil Support Team is responding to a training scenario in which an entire conference of distinguished visitors collapsed while having catered breakfast. According to “reports,” attendees in one section of the room presented with severe nausea, difficulty breathing, seizures, and eventual loss of consciousness. Shortly after, everyone in the room was similarly affected. There were no “survivors” in this simulation.



Capt. Jethro Lanuza is the Nuclear Medical Science Officer for the CST. “People were getting sick, so they called us in to check it out. Right now, we have three personnel downrange doing Site Characterization to give us a picture of what’s going on,” said Lanuza. “From there, we can come up with a plan.”



CSTs are National Guard units designed to provide specialized capability to respond to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) incident. The CST stands-by 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to deploy under the direction of the adjutant general and governor.



Outside the conference room, the fully suited survey team takes instrument readings and sends frequent radio reports. With limited visibility from the suits, they call out obstacles and stay in constant communication. After a few more readings and with clearance, the team makes entry.



Scattered food and fallen chairs show signs of physical struggle. “The plates are all half-eaten, but they don’t all have a common denominator,” said one of the team members. “The only thing they have in common is the plate itself.”



However, photos from the survey team reveal some settings did not have a plate. It is not known if the caterers or janitorial staff were properly supervised during preparations, but both left before the conference began. Aside from the disarray, photos reveal no unusual objects on the floors or ceilings.



Finally approaching the area where the first victims became ill, the team notices increased readings on their instruments. While the readings are not off the wall, they are enough for the team to understand the essence of the problem. Trusting their equipment, their training, and each other, the team zeroes in on the source of the contamination and immediately reports back to command.



“They found it,” said Lanuza.



“Being a part of the CST is an awesome responsibility,” said Lanuza. “As first responders, we get to work with the Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department, the FBI, and so on, mitigating dangers for our community. I’m the first-generation U.S. Citizen and I grew up here. So being on a team that allows me to give back to this community and this nation has been a blessing.”



To guess the source of contamination and learn the answer, message the Guam National Guard on Facebook or Instagram.