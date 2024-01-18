U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Legaspi, assigned to the Guam National Guard's 94th Civil Support Team, dons a protective suit during a training exercise on Fort Juan Muna, Jan. 17, 2023. The training exercises the CST's ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) incidents under the direction of the adjutant general and governor.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:40 Photo ID: 8209238 VIRIN: 240117-Z-RJ317-1057 Resolution: 2678x1785 Size: 1.14 MB Location: GU Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves ‘Murder Mystery’ [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.