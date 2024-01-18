Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves ‘Murder Mystery’ [Image 1 of 2]

    Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves 'Murder Mystery'

    GUAM

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Legaspi, assigned to the Guam National Guard's 94th Civil Support Team, dons a protective suit during a training exercise on Fort Juan Muna, Jan. 17, 2023. The training exercises the CST's ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) incidents under the direction of the adjutant general and governor.

    Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves 'Murder Mystery'
    Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves ‘Murder Mystery’

    Guam Guard Civil Support Team solves &lsquo;Murder Mystery&rsquo;

    Guam
    CBRNE
    Civil Support Team
    CBRN
    National Guard

