Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Nov. 16, 2023) – Cmdr. Brian Banazwski, the repair officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses the capabilities of the repair department during a tour for members of the Royal Australian Navy aboard Frank Cable in Apra Harbor, Guam, Nov. 16, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

