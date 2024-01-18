Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable [Image 4 of 6]

    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Nov. 16, 2023) – Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Jerod Cox, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses the fabrication process of an ice cap during a tour for members of the Royal Australian Navy aboard Frank Cable in Apra Harbor, Guam, Nov. 16, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 22:36
    Photo ID: 8209198
    VIRIN: 231116-N-WH681-2064
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable
    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable
    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable
    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable
    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable
    Members of Royal Australian Navy visit USS Frank Cable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guam
    AS 40
    royal australian navy
    USS Frank Cable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT