Shenango's Soaring Success: Eaglefest Highlights Conservation Triumphs

An eagle soars low over the rippling waters of Shenango River Lake, showcasing its wingspan and hunting prowess in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jan. 14, 2024. Shenango River Lake's Eaglefest is an annual event celebrating the bald eagle's comeback and promoting wildlife conservation. Initiated by enthusiasm for eagle sightings, the event, now in its fourth year, attracts over 250 participants. It emphasizes environmental awareness, public education, and appreciation of nature, especially in winter.

