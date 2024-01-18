Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shenango's Soaring Success: Eaglefest Highlights Conservation Triumphs [Image 4 of 8]

    Shenango's Soaring Success: Eaglefest Highlights Conservation Triumphs

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Frank Strumila 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    A young participant measures himself against a banner displaying the wingspan of local birds of prey in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jan. 14, 2024. Shenango River Lake's Eaglefest is an annual event celebrating the bald eagle's comeback and promoting wildlife conservation. Initiated by enthusiasm for eagle sightings, the event, now in its fourth year, attracts over 250 participants. It emphasizes environmental awareness, public education, and appreciation of nature, especially in winter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 14:21
    Photo ID: 8208601
    VIRIN: 240113-A-GG453-1004
    Resolution: 3371x2344
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shenango's Soaring Success: Eaglefest Highlights Conservation Triumphs [Image 8 of 8], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eagles
    USACE
    Locks and Dams
    Pittsburgh District
    Shenango

