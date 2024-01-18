A young participant measures himself against a banner displaying the wingspan of local birds of prey in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jan. 14, 2024. Shenango River Lake's Eaglefest is an annual event celebrating the bald eagle's comeback and promoting wildlife conservation. Initiated by enthusiasm for eagle sightings, the event, now in its fourth year, attracts over 250 participants. It emphasizes environmental awareness, public education, and appreciation of nature, especially in winter.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8208601
|VIRIN:
|240113-A-GG453-1004
|Resolution:
|3371x2344
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shenango's Soaring Success: Eaglefest Highlights Conservation Triumphs [Image 8 of 8], by Frank Strumila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shenango's Soaring Success: Eaglefest Highlights Conservation Triumphs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT