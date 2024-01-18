Shenango's Soaring Success: Eaglefest Highlights Conservation Triumphs

Photo By Frank Strumila | An eagle soars low over the rippling waters of Shenango River Lake, showcasing its...... read more read more Photo By Frank Strumila | An eagle soars low over the rippling waters of Shenango River Lake, showcasing its wingspan and hunting prowess in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Jan. 14, 2024. Shenango River Lake's Eaglefest is an annual event celebrating the bald eagle's comeback and promoting wildlife conservation. Initiated by enthusiasm for eagle sightings, the event, now in its fourth year, attracts over 250 participants. It emphasizes environmental awareness, public education, and appreciation of nature, especially in winter. see less | View Image Page

PITTSBURGH - Eaglefest is an annual event highlighting the bald eagle’s successful comeback to Shenango River Lake in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Now in its fourth year, the festival combines wildlife conservation education with community engagement, showcasing the resilience of nature and the importance of preserving wildlife.



Eaglefest took flight thanks to the vibrant enthusiasm of former park ranger Matthew Pook, who now works as a Real Estate Specialist with the Pittsburgh District, and a dedicated ranger team. Natural Resource Officer Hannah VanOrd, participating in her first Eaglefest, enthusiastically recounts, "Their excitement over the abundance of eagle sightings inspired them to create an entire event dedicated to these majestic birds."



Diving into the festival’s history, she equipped herself with the knowledge to engage and educate the public. This initial burst of passion from Pook and his team ignited what has since blossomed into a major regional event, drawing an impressive crowd of over 250 participants in 2024.



Over the years, the festival has expanded significantly, drawing in partners like the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Tamarack Wildlife, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Mercer County Conservation District, and the Shenango River Watchers. VanOrd highlights the festival's growth: "We've definitely grown the event with the partners we have...sharing their love of wildlife and eagles."



Bill Spring, the lead natural resource officer at Shenango River Lake, highlights Eaglefest's crucial role in encouraging people to explore and appreciate public lands, even during the colder winter months. "There's so much to see and experience. Winter on public lands offers its unique charm and fun," says Spring. He explains, "Bringing people together with nature during the offseason is vital. We aim to showcase the often-underrated beauty and activities available in winter. Despite the cold, there's a whole different world to enjoy.”



Pat Campoli, attending Eaglefest with his three grandchildren and daughter, reflects on the changes he has witnessed at Shenango River Lake. "I've always come out to the lake with my dogs, and it's noticeably cleaner now," he observes. Campoli appreciates the efforts to maintain the lake's natural beauty, especially during events like Eaglefest. "They're really keeping the area clean, preventing littering, and tidying up quickly if there's any trash. It's nothing like what I used to see around the water 20 to 25 years ago. They're doing a great job keeping it natural and garbage-free."



Eaglefest prominently celebrates the bald eagle's remarkable recovery in Pennsylvania. Previously on the brink of extinction, the species has seen a significant resurgence. "We've grown to over 300 nests across Pennsylvania, which is a great sign of progress towards a larger population," remarks Hannah VanOrd. This revival is hailed as a major success in conservation efforts. Spring notes the variability in sightings, "In some years, we've seen as many as 50 to 100 eagles in a day."



He also mentions the impact of weather on eagle behavior, explaining that warmer temperatures have reduced the eagles' need to move in search of open water. Still, they gather near ice-free areas in colder conditions, awaiting their prey. This narrative of recovery, from only three nesting pairs in 1980 to more than 300 pairs by 2023, underscores the effectiveness of conservation strategies in the state and on a national scale.



Additionally, the Shenango River Watchers’ contributions enriched Eaglefest. Their president, Brandy Barrows, shed light on the historical significance of their conservation work. Barrows noted, "It's been a multi-tiered effort. Significant changes occurred in the 1970s, such as the banning of DDT, which led to the prevention of malformation in Eagle eggs," highlighting the impact of their initiatives.



Barrows continued, "We're fortunate to partner with the Army Corps for many different things. Bringing people out in the middle of winter is nice because most folks think of River Watchers events as a paddle fest that only happens in warm weather. So the fact that we have a better chance of seeing Eagles when it's cold out than we do in the warmer weather makes this a really fun event, even if we all have to bundle up for it."



"We get to some people who have been here their entire lives, who didn't know we have Eagles around the lake and river. Or, you know, they can remember maybe seeing an eagle or two when they were kids, but they didn't know how much of a comeback the Eagles have had," said Barrows. "I think it's a good learning opportunity for people, partly just for the awareness that this is a great eagle habitat, but also what they can do to make it an even better Eagle habitat."



VanOrd also notes the festival's impact on the birding community. "It really is growing the Birding community. A lot of people get into just being outside and getting into different activities," she says. Eaglefest connects people with nature and sparks an interest in birdwatching and wildlife conservation.



As Eaglefest continues to grow, its future looks bright. Its focus on education, conservation, and community engagement makes it a model for similar events. Spring's observation about the varying number of eagles sighted each year - "There have been years where we've seen 50 to 100 Eagles in a day" - illustrates nature's unpredictability and the need for ongoing conservation efforts.



"For viewing, there's a lot of panoramic views throughout the lake that provide an opportunity to really get a good chance of seeing bald eagles," said Spring. "So we are looking to expand the event into other recreation areas to help increase the chances of seeing bald eagles for the public and our visitors at this event."



Eaglefest at Shenango River Lake is more than an annual gathering; it celebrates nature's resilience and the community's dedication to its preservation. Through educational initiatives, collaborative efforts, and a shared enthusiasm for the natural world, Eaglefest demonstrates the “potential of community-led wildlife conservation initiatives,” said VanOrd.



Looking ahead, the festival continues to inspire and educate, ensuring that the story of the bald eagle, among many other species, remains one of triumph.