PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires an SM-2 missile during a live-fire exercise. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign John Rosenberg)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8208500
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-NE089-2001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Spruance conducts live-fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT