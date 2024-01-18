Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy conducts live-fire exercise

    USS Michael Murphy conducts live-fire exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) fires an SM-2 Block III missile during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 23, 2024. Michael Murphy is assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Intelligence Specialist Chief Alan Doerter)

    TAGS

    USS SPRUANCE
    USS MICHAEL MURPHY
    Fleet Readiness
    CSG3
    Ready to Win

