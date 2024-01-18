USS Michael Murphy conducts live-fire exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) fires an SM-2 Block III missile during a live-fire exercise, Jan. 23, 2024. Michael Murphy is assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Intelligence Specialist Chief Alan Doerter)

