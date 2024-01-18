Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative

Alconbury Elementary School students dig holes for saplings at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 18, 2024. The students, with direction and assistance from the 423d Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources team, planted 400 saplings on RAF Alconbury. The event was driven by the Woodland Trust which is the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom and is concerned with the creation, protection, and restoration of native woodland heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

