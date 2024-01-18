Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative [Image 6 of 7]

    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.24.1620

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Alconbury Elementary School students plant saplings at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 18, 2024. The students, with direction and assistance from the 423d Civil Engineer Squadron natural resources team, planted 400 saplings on RAF Alconbury. The event was driven by the Woodland Trust which is the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom and is concerned with the creation, protection, and restoration of native woodland heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.1620
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8208240
    VIRIN: 240118-F-BW249-1140
    Resolution: 6674x4891
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative
    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative
    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative
    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative
    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative
    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative
    Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501CSW
    LightTheWay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT