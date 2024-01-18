Alconbury Middle High School students make bird feeders at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 18, 2024. The bird feeders were used to encourage birds to visit the site where 400 saplings were planted on RAF Alconbury by students from the Alconbury MHS and the Alconbury Elementary school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.0189 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 08:37 Photo ID: 8208232 VIRIN: 240118-F-BW249-1009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.58 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinder community plant 400 trees in support of UK initiative [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.