    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 4 of 6]

    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 14, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s expeditionary capability enables U.S. and coalition forces to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces within U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility to proactively deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 08:10
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    U.S. Central Command
    Airman Magazine
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense

