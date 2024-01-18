F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off from an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 14, 2024. The U.S. Air Force’s expeditionary capability enables U.S. and coalition forces to rapidly establish credible, combat-ready forces within U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility to proactively deter potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

