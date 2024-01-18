F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Perez-Piñero, an aircraft armament specialist monitors flight line operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 14, 2024. The U.S. along with partner nations, operate a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to deter aggression and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

