Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 1 of 6]

    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Two Royal Bahraini F-16 Fighting Falcons take off while a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to taxi at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 14, 2024. The U.S. along with partner nations, operate a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to deter aggression and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8208225
    VIRIN: 240114-F-BQ566-1006
    Resolution: 7582x4739
    Size: 14.36 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR
    F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Airman Magazine
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT