F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR

Two Royal Bahraini F-16 Fighting Falcons take off while a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to taxi at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 14, 2024. The U.S. along with partner nations, operate a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to deter aggression and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

