Two Royal Bahraini F-16 Fighting Falcons take off while a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares to taxi at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 14, 2024. The U.S. along with partner nations, operate a highly agile fighting force, leveraging the most advanced platforms to deter aggression and ensure stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8208225
|VIRIN:
|240114-F-BQ566-1006
|Resolution:
|7582x4739
|Size:
|14.36 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, F-16s launch from U.S. CENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
