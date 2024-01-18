U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cole, Operations Sergeant Major of 41st Field Artillery Brigade, salutes in front of the formation during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Webster was welcomed as the new Senior Enlisted Advisor of 41st FAB. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 06:52 Photo ID: 8208178 VIRIN: 240124-A-BS310-1100 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 39.38 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st FAB Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.