    41st FAB Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    41st FAB Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Wilbur Hsu, Commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade (41st FAB), delivers his remarks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Webster was welcomed as the new Senior Enlisted Advisor of 41st FAB. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    Artillery
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

