41st FAB Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Webster, Senior Enlisted Advisor of 41st Field Artillery Brigade (41st FAB), sings the Army Song during his assumption of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024. The 41st FAB is the only European based Fires brigade. The "Rail Gunners!" Brigade provides strategic, operational, and tactical-level fires and support throughout the U.S. European Command. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

