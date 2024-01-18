Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former K-9 dog handler, Marine steps up to assume critical position at LRC Stuttgart’s CIF [Image 2 of 2]

    Former K-9 dog handler, Marine steps up to assume critical position at LRC Stuttgart’s CIF

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ryan Jones is the acting property book officer and central issue facility manager at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. The former active-duty Marine and K-9 military dog handler who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan stepped up to fill the critical vacancy at LRC Stuttgart when his leadership asked him, following a short-notice, unexpected change to manning. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 04:23
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE
    Hometown: FORT DEFIANCE, AZ, US
