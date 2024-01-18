Ryan Jones is the acting property book officer and central issue facility manager at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. The former active-duty Marine and K-9 military dog handler who deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan stepped up to fill the critical vacancy at LRC Stuttgart when his leadership asked him, following a short-notice, unexpected change to manning. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8208118
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-SM279-5572
|Resolution:
|2473x1683
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT DEFIANCE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Former K-9 dog handler, Marine steps up to assume critical position at LRC Stuttgart’s CIF [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former K-9 dog handler, Marine steps up to assume critical position at LRC Stuttgart’s CIF
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT