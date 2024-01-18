Ryan Jones, the acting property book officer and central issue facility manager at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, said his CIF team’s mission is very important because they service and equip military and civilian personnel who work at multiple major organizations in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart area of operation, to include the headquarters of U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
Former K-9 dog handler, Marine steps up to assume critical position at LRC Stuttgart’s CIF
