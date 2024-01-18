Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former K-9 dog handler, Marine steps up to assume critical position at LRC Stuttgart’s CIF [Image 1 of 2]

    Former K-9 dog handler, Marine steps up to assume critical position at LRC Stuttgart’s CIF

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ryan Jones, the acting property book officer and central issue facility manager at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, said his CIF team’s mission is very important because they service and equip military and civilian personnel who work at multiple major organizations in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart area of operation, to include the headquarters of U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

