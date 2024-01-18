Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th and 31st FW Integration Training [Image 8 of 9]

    48th and 31st FW Integration Training

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force airman assigned the 495th Fighter Generation Squadron, performs post-flight inspections at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 16, 2024. Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we train and operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    This work, 48th and 31st FW Integration Training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    F-35
    training
    48th FW
    31st FW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

