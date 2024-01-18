48th and 31st FW Integration Training

A U.S. Air Force airman assigned the 495th Fighter Generation Squadron, performs post-flight inspections at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 16, 2024. Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we train and operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

