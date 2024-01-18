Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron taxi post-flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 16, 2024. Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we train and operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 03:56
|Photo ID:
|8208112
|VIRIN:
|240116-F-NR948-1279
|Resolution:
|3108x2072
|Size:
|424.17 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 48th and 31st FW Integration Training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
