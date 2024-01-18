48th and 31st FW Integration Training

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron flies above Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 16, 2024. Integration flying training is key to ensuring NATO objectives to enhance interoperability and increase our readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
