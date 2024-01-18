FASTCENT and Bahrain Defense Force Conduct Room Clearing Training during Exercise Diamond Defender 24

240110-N-FF029-1188 BAHRAIN (Jan. 10, 2024) Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participate in room-clearing training with members of the Bahrain Defense Force during exercise Diamond Defender 24 (DD 24) in Bahrain, Jan. 10. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

