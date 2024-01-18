Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTCENT and Bahrain Defense Force Conduct Room Clearing Training during Exercise Diamond Defender 24 [Image 1 of 5]

    FASTCENT and Bahrain Defense Force Conduct Room Clearing Training during Exercise Diamond Defender 24

    BAHRAIN

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240110-N-FF029-1131 BAHRAIN (Jan. 10, 2024) A member of the Bahrain Defense Force participates in room-clearing training with Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) during exercise Diamond Defender 24 (DD 24) in Bahrain, Jan. 10. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 03:21
    Photo ID: 8208072
    VIRIN: 240110-N-FF029-1131
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FASTCENT and Bahrain Defense Force Conduct Room Clearing Training during Exercise Diamond Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    FASTCENT
    Bahrain Defense Force
    DD 24

