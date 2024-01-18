240110-N-FF029-1200 BAHRAIN (Jan. 10, 2024) Marines assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participate in room clearing training with members of the Bahrain Defense Force during exercise Diamond Defender 24 (DD 24) in Bahrain, Jan. 10. DD 24 is a week-long bilateral maritime exercise between U.S. and Bahrain military forces and is designed to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 03:21
|Photo ID:
|8208074
|VIRIN:
|240110-N-FF029-1200
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FASTCENT and Bahrain Defense Force Conduct Room Clearing Training during Exercise Diamond Defender 24 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT