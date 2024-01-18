Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC CMF 46 Professionals Advise Young Army Communicators During LPD [Image 4 of 4]

    USARPAC CMF 46 Professionals Advise Young Army Communicators During LPD

    CAMP CASEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Pfc. Caelum Astra, a 46V Visual Information Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, left, receives career progression and developmental guidance from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Blagg, 46T/V/Z talent manager, at the Camp Casey Education Center during a Leader Professional Development (LPD) session, Jan. 24, 2024. Blagg is joined by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mary Ferguson, the U.S. Army Pacific public affairs senior enlisted advisor; and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Heather Denby, 46T/V/Z talent manager; during the LPD to help clarify and identify career progression and developmental opportunities to young Army communicators. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

