U.S. Army Pfc. Bryson Walker, a 46S Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, left, receives career progression and developmental guidance from U.S. Army Master Sgt. Heather Denby, CMF 46 talent manager, at the Camp Casey Education Center during a Leader Professional Development (LPD) session, Jan. 24, 2024. Denby is joined by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mary Ferguson, the U.S. Army Pacific public affairs senior enlisted advisor; and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthong Blagg, 46T/V/Z talent manager; during the LPD to help clarify and identify career progression and developmental opportunities to young Army communicators. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8208012
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-IM154-1002
|Resolution:
|2984x2238
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC CMF 46 Professionals Advise Young Army Communicators During LPD [Image 4 of 4], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT