USARPAC CMF 46 Professionals Advise Young Army Communicators During LPD

U.S. Army Pfc. Bryson Walker, a 46S Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, left, receives career progression and developmental guidance from U.S. Army Master Sgt. Heather Denby, CMF 46 talent manager, at the Camp Casey Education Center during a Leader Professional Development (LPD) session, Jan. 24, 2024. Denby is joined by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mary Ferguson, the U.S. Army Pacific public affairs senior enlisted advisor; and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthong Blagg, 46T/V/Z talent manager; during the LPD to help clarify and identify career progression and developmental opportunities to young Army communicators. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

