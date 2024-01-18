Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC CMF 46 Professionals Advise Young Army Communicators During LPD [Image 3 of 4]

    USARPAC CMF 46 Professionals Advise Young Army Communicators During LPD

    CAMP CASEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mary Ferguson, the U.S. Army Pacific public affairs senior enlisted advisor, center, gives advice and guidance to a group of 46V Visual Information Specialist and 46S Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist Soldiers at the Camp Casey Education Center, Jan. 24, 2024. Ferguson is joined by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Heather Denby, CMF 46 talent manager; and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Blagg, 46T/V/Z talent manager; to help clarify and identify career progression and developmental opportunities within the force. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    This work, USARPAC CMF 46 Professionals Advise Young Army Communicators During LPD [Image 4 of 4], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

